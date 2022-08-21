Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of down 5-6% yr/yr to $17.36-17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.78 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$3.20 EPS.

Kohl’s Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,264. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. Kohl’s has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,078,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

