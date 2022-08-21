Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

KRO opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kronos Worldwide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

