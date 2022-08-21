L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 28,015 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

