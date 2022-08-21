L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Danaos worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DAC opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Danaos Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.