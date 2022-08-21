L & S Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 26,037 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.34 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

