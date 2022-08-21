L & S Advisors Inc Sells 176 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $713.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

