L & S Advisors Inc Sells 279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $42.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78.

