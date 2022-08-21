L & S Advisors Inc Sells 7,221 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WESCO International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

WCC opened at $137.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

