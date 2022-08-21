L & S Advisors Inc Sells 827 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $435.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

