L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $425.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.68 and its 200-day moving average is $421.74. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

