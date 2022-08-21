Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $476.79 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.18 and a 200-day moving average of $493.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

