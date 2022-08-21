Landshare (LAND) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Landshare (LAND) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Landshare coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $19,784.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003794 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095751 BTC.

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,816,853 coins and its circulating supply is 2,795,015 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

