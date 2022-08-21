LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,800 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,586. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

