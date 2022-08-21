LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 93,100 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. STAG Industrial comprises about 1.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of STAG Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 728,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

