LDR Capital Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 100.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 98,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Howard Hughes Company Profile

NYSE HHC traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 184,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

