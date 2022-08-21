LDR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $28.90. 1,958,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

