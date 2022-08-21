LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,921 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Global Net Lease comprises approximately 2.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Global Net Lease worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,285.71%.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.