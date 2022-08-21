Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

