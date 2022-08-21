Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires New Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,307,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,253,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,392,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,473,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

