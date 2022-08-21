Leelyn Smith LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14.

