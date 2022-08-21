Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Down 3.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $103.30 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.