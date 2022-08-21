Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,329 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

