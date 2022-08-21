Leelyn Smith LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,906,000 after acquiring an additional 644,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Entergy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,860,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

ETR stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

