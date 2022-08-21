Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $545.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

