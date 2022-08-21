Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

