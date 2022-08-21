Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.69 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

