Leelyn Smith LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,379,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 821,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

