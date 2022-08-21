Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,576,282 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $165,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE CNQ opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.