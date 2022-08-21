Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $60.12 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $60,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.