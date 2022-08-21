Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 763,200 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,200 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of CEMEX worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CX opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

