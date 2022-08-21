Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,052 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 3.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.15% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $233,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 226,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,320,000 after acquiring an additional 815,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.66.

RY opened at $99.30 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

