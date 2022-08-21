Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 12,655 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

