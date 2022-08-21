Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 79,470 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,470 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $84,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.