Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 838,131 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,777,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838,131 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 4.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.66% of Manulife Financial worth $272,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $18.58 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

