LGT Group Foundation Has $224,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in FedEx were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $271.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.