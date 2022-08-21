LGT Group Foundation Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $3,597,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 897,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.81.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

