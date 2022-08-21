Linear Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003735 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00100937 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

