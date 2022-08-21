LINKA One Day Volume Reaches $1,633.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. LINKA has a total market cap of $774,456.59 and approximately $1,633.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00095171 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

