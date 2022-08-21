LunchMoney Market Capitalization Tops $152,409.94 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $152,409.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00100884 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.