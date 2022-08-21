Lundin Gold Inc. (FTMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2576 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

FTMNF stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

