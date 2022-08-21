Lundin Gold Inc. (FTMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2576 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
FTMNF stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.
About Lundin Gold
