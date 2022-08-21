MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after buying an additional 195,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 161,869 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $130,902.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,123 shares of company stock valued at $56,790,317. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

