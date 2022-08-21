MAPS (MAPS) Market Cap Tops $7.90 Million

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $241,415.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003771 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009265 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000694 BTC.
MAPS Coin Profile
MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,461,652 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.
Buying and Selling MAPS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.
