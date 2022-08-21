Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.
MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
See Also
