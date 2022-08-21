Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

About Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $163,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.