Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $171.78. 1,604,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average of $159.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

