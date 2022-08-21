Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 291,152 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 7.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $3,232,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $7,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,017,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,623 shares of company stock valued at $72,953,850 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

