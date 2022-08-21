Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,090,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,542,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,562,000 after purchasing an additional 510,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

FIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. 3,124,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.