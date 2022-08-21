Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.45 Billion Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,337,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,127,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,453,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

