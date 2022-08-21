Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.79 Billion Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.07% of Analog Devices worth $1,785,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.00. 3,396,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,522. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

