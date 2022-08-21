Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.75 Billion Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,566,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480,762 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,745,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.86. 5,133,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

